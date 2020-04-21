Roanoke firefighters use rain coats to protect themselves from coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – One local fire department is getting creative to keep firefighters protected from the coronavirus.

Roanoke firefighters will now be wearing rain coats in place of medical gowns because medical gowns are in short supply.

The fire department currently has about 300 coats.

According to firefighters, they provide the same protection and are actually a little less time consuming to put on.

“We were able to find a product that allowed us to have something that is reusable, able to be deconned and disinfected, it was cost effective and we could issue one to each provider," rescue supervisor Capt. Jason Crouch said.

Once the pandemic is over, the coats will be saved for future use.