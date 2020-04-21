VDOT awards $11 million contract to remove dangerous S-curve on 460 in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – It’s going to to be a while, but a dangerous stretch of road in Bedford County is about to undergo construction.

At a meeting Tuesday, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a contract to realign 1.4 miles of eastbound Route 460 in Bedford County to eliminate an S-curve.

The board awarded the contract, valued at about $11 million, to E.C. Pace Company Inc. in Roanoke.

The curve, which is located about 8 miles west of Bedford and 2.3 miles east of Montvale, has limited sight distance and has been the location of several crashes, according to VDOT.

The project also includes modifying five existing crossovers, closing one existing crossover, and adding one new crossover. To enhance safety, the crossover improvements will include restrictions for some left turn movements to and from Route 460 and enhancements to facilitate U-turn movements.

Work is expected to begin on the project this spring and will be completed in summer 2022.