What’s News Today: broadband expansion, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – Vinton Town Council will discuss the Glade Creek Greenway tonight. It could vote to spend $432,000 for the next phase of the project. This phase of the expansion runs from Gus Nicks Boulevard to Gearhart Park.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. Crews will be paving Florida Avenue and Lockewood Drive. Work will take place daily through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors could approve building a monopole for broadband expansion. The 59-foot tall monopole would be built at the Franklin County Recreation Park. This is one of six towers proposed to be built in the county for broadband.

Danville City Council could vote to purchase land for the Kentuck substation. The city could spend 415,000 to purchase half an acre to allow for the upgrades. The upgrades would include a new transformer and three new breakers.

New College Institute holds a webinar tonight about a new program for students. It would allow them to complete a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from UVA online. If you’re interested, the webinar begins tonight at 7 p.m.

Roadwork in Danville could impact your commute. For the next month, the right lane of South Boston Road from Riverpoint Drive to Williamson Road will be close. Crews will be working on the curb.