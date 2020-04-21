WSLS 10 launches effort to feed frontline workers and support local restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. – Throughout this pandemic, we keep hearing about people in our community supporting those on the front lines who risk their health and work long hours.

Now, 10 News is asking you to join us as we come together to continue supporting those essential workers.

We’ve put together a campaign called Food for Frontline.

All the money you give pays for food from a local restaurant to be delivered to those on the front lines.

Some workers are so busy they don’t even have time to go pick up food, so the meals will be sent straight to them.

“We have restaurants here who are struggling to stay afloat, and while I personally and my family go out to eat at least twice a week carryout, but how else can we help them, and so this is a win-win. We provide a meal for our first responders while supporting our local economy. I couldn’t be prouder of this,” said Jaimie Leon, WSLS 10 General Manager.

