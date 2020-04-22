J.Crew closes Lynchburg distribution center after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An employee at J.Crew’s Lynchburg Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19, a J.Crew spokesperson told 10 News on Wednesday.

The facility will be closed for deep cleaning, according to a company spokesperson. It’s not clear when the facility will reopen.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the positive case on Wednesday.

Anyone who was in close contact with the employee with COVID-19 will be quarantined.

The company says it will continue to take precautionary measures like mandatory temperature checks, promoting social distancing and providing employees with masks.

Read the full statement from a J.Crew spokesperson below: