The Salvation Army in Danville vandalized overnight

DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army staff arrived to work Wednesday morning to find the Danville location was vandalized.

The graffiti reads “I am God,"“Why did he Leave US!!!” and “LIES” among other things.

Vandalism at The Salvation Army in Danville (The Salvation Army)

According to the release sent out by The Salvation Army, someone also broke into the building a few weeks ago.

“This act of vandalism attempts to draw our attention away from the service we provide to those in need,” said captain Ray Jackson of The Salvation Army of Danville. “We simply want to help people during these days, and it’s heartbreaking for someone to do these things during this pandemic.”

The Salvation Army estimates that during the coronavirus pandemic, requests for help will go up.