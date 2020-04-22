Tuesday evening Northwest Roanoke double shooting believed to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating after a juvenile and a man were shot Tuesday.

At about 7 p.m. police responded to the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

They arrived to find a juvenile male and an adult male in the road, both having non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of his injuries while police said the man refused treatment.

Police say details about what led up to the incident are limited due to the victims’ lack of cooperation.

The preliminary investigation shows that what happened may have been accidental.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

Those with information can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.