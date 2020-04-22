Vacant Danville home condemned after fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews spent nearly two hours fighting a fire at a vacant Danville home on Tuesday night.

Members of the Danville Fire Department arrived at 157 Wood Avenue around 6:30 p.m. to find a small one-story house on fire.

Fire in the basement and first floor was extending into the attic, according to the fire department.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 8:30 p.m.

The house was condemned after sustaining major fire, water and heat damage, according to the fire department.

The Fire Marshal’s office investigated the cause of the fire and determined it to be incendiary.