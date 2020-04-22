67ºF

Local News

WATCH: Roanoke leaders hold April 22 coronavirus news conference

City leaders held their weekly virtual news conference

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea speaking during the April 22 coronavirus update. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders spoke on Wednesday.

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

This is one of the city’s weekly news conferences scheduled to discuss the coronavirus and the city’s response.

