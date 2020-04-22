WATCH: Roanoke leaders hold April 22 coronavirus news conference
City leaders held their weekly virtual news conference
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders spoke on Wednesday.
April 22 Roanoke coronavirus news conference
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders are scheduled to speak about the city's response to the coronavirus.Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, April 22, 2020
This is one of the city’s weekly news conferences scheduled to discuss the coronavirus and the city’s response.
