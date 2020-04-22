What’s News Today: Coronavirus update, Earth Day

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly will reconvene in Richmond today for the veto session. The House of Delegates will meet on Capitol Square. The State Senate will meet at the Science Museum of Virginia. There are several issues they will take up, including moving the May general election to November. Governor Northam proposed the move to minimize contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also discuss some of his proposed amendments to legislation, including delaying the increase in minimum wage from January to May.

We will hear from Roanoke City leaders today. They will give their weekly updates on the city’s initiatives to combat the coronavirus. The news conference will stream live on wsls.com at 3 p.m.

Today is Earth Day. The city of Lynchburg is celebrating with educational throughout the week. They features scavenger hunts, bingo, projects and other activities. You’ll find them on social media and the water resources department’s website.

Part of Route 819 in Franklin County will close today. The closure is just north of Route 40 and south of Route 662. The closure is expected to be in place through Friday.

Roanoke Parks and Rec will host a virtual Paint Party today for Earth Day. Supplies needed include a canvas, paint and brushes. The instructional video will be on the Play Roanoke Facebook Page.