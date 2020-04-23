Authorities involved in standoff in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – As of 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities are still involved in a standoff in Rocky Mount in the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road.

Deputies are trying to talk to a man in his late 20s who is barricaded inside a house, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived around 2:45 p.m. for a warrant service. They say the man is considered to be armed.

For the safety of everyone in the area, Bonbrook Mill Road is closed from US 220 to Wirtz Road. The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to detour and avoid the area.

