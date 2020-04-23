Buy a gift card to help Roanoke businesses, you could get an extra $10

ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization is using gift cards to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

When you buy a $25 dollar gift card for a local business from Downtown Roanoke Inc., the organization will add an extra $10 to the card.

The offer is good for the first 500 gift cards.

As of Thursday morning, about 200 had been purchased.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. Executive Director Jaime Clark said the organization wants to give back any way it can.

“I guess we’ll kind of assess how quickly that money goes and if we have the ability to increase the funding I’m sure we would love to do so. It is coming out of our bottom line," said Clark.

To order gift cards, click here.