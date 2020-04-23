Local non-profit looking to provide churches, organizations with hundreds of meals

RONAOKE, Va. – A local non-profit is packaging hundreds of meals, but right now they're looking for churches and organization to give them to.

Because We Care Ministries has a history of helping those in need after disasters or in third-world countries.

Because We Care Ministries has a history of helping those in need after disasters or in third world countries.

Right now, the director of the non-profit, Dr. Don Gillette, has ordered thousands of servings of breakfast and lunch, but wants to make sure those meals get into the right hands.

“I got to praying and thinking about the little guy, the ‘Joe Schmuckatelli,’ that works every day, lost his job and hadn't been paid in weeks and I found out that a lot of the charities are out of food,” Gillette said.

If you know of a church or organization that could hand out the meals to those in need, click here to contact the organization.