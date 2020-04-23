Lynchburg coffee shop to start playing drive-in movies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local coffee shop is brewing up some new fun activities for Lynchburg families.

Nomad Coffee Company has launched a new project called Nomad Movies, a drive-in movie theater.

Joshua Davies said that when the pandemic hit, he wanted give the community a reason have fun, but still be safe.

The team made some calls and state leaders gave them the green light as long as they follow social distancing and federal guidelines.

“We’re capping off each event right now to start at 50 cars per showing. So that we can get a good feel on how many we can accommodate,” Davies said.

Nomad Movies is holding a private soft opening at the Lynchburg Humane Society on Saturday.

Weather permitting, the first event for the public is next weekend.

To order tickets you can go to nomadmovies.net, the website goes live on Friday night.