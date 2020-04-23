New River Health District confirms first death associated with COVID-19

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A local health district announced its first death associated with COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

A resident of the New River Health District who was sick with COVID-19 died, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The New River Health District is comprised of the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and the City of Radford, Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health did not release additional information about the person who died, including where they lived.