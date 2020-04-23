Rocky Mount company selling T-shirts to help businesses impacted by coronavirus

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – There’s a new way for you to help support some local businesses impacted by the coronavirus and nonessential business closures.

Full Armor Custom Apparel in Rocky Mount has created an online store with T-shirts for sale to raise money for local businesses.

The shirts come in a variety of colors and say "Resilient Rocky Mount."

When buying a shirt, you can select which local business you’d like to support. The businesses get $10 per shirt.

Owner Brent Mitchell said this is a partnership between his business and the town.

“It’s fulfilling to know that what you’re doing is helping a brother or a sister. That’s kind of how our business is set up, that’s kind of the culture that we’ve tried to develop here ourselves," Mitchell said.

The online store will be open through May 3.