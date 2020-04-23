Virginia Farmers’ Market Week quickly approaching

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Monday, you’re encouraged to shop at your local farmers’ market.

Virginians are encouraged to shop at local markets offering curbside pickup or no-contact delivery to help those in their community continue to provide fresh, local produce and other goods.

“Many Virginia farmers’ markets are open for business as they have transitioned their operations to encourage social distancing and no-contact purchasing,” said Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh, VDACS Commissioner. “Farmers’ markets allow farmers to sell their products directly to consumers. So when you shop at a local market, you are helping to boost your local economy.”

With nearly 300 throughout Virginia, farmers’ markets provide important connections between farmers and consumers.

Farmers and specialty producers find markets to be a valuable sales channel for their products, boosting the local economy and providing direct support of agricultural crops.

Click here to find the closest farmers’ market to you!