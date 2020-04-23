Virginia Tech expecting to receive stimulus money to help students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – COVID-19 financial assistance could be on the way for Virginia Tech students.

In a virtual town hall Thursday afternoon, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said the university is expecting $19 million from the U.S Department of Education through the CARES Act.

Sands said half of that amount, about $9.5 million, would be earmarked for students.

“There are a lot of other federal programs that impact the university, but this is one that is a direct and immediate concern,” Sands said. “The opportunity there is significant.”

Sands said he will update students about the stimulus funds in the coming days.

Meanwhile Sands said Virginia Tech is still deciding how to move forward with its fall semester. He estimates the university will make its final decisions about the next semester in June.

“My prediction is that we’ll be in-person to some degree, hopefully to a great degree," Sands said. "The way we’ll approach it will be a little different than what we’ve done in the past couple of months.”