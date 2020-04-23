Women arrested after allegedly stabbing Henry County man

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A domestic incident in Henry County on Wednesday left a woman in jail and a man in the hospital with a stab wound.

Kayla Gail Walker, 27, of Bassett, is charged with felony malicious wounding after allegedly stabbing a man who lives with her, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The relationship between Walker and the man is unclear.

After authorities received a 911 call for a stabbing on Wednesday around 1:20 p.m., deputies arrived at 115 Brookshire Lane, Apt 7 in Bassett.

Authorities said that according to the man who was stabbed, some type of altercation broke out between him and Walker. Walker then stabbed him in the torso, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office did not comment on the severity of his injury.

Walker is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $25,00 for information related to crime.