Beating boredom; Virginia brothers build elaborate Rube Goldberg machine through their home

With a stay-at-home order in place, we’re all getting a little stir crazy these days, but two teenage brothers found a pretty impressive and innovative way to pass the time.

Remember the game “Mouse Trap” you may have played as a kid? Imagine if that board game stretched across your entire home!

Following a popular social media challenge, brothers 13-year-old Garrett and 18-year-old Evan Carper, of Herndon, Virginia, spent 10 hours over two days to make a Rube Goldberg machine.

Watch it in action!

"It was very rewarding because we waited so long. It was actually our first time we could get the basketball to hit the ping pong ball to go down the stairs,” said Garrett.

The goal was to get a ping pong ball in a cup. The obstacle? Doing so across three stories of a home without touching it. The boys used a series of balls, golf clubs, books, DVD cases and many other household items to complete the machine.

“It seemed like it could fill the time. We've been pretty bored at home,” said Evan. He said they attempted it 70 to 80 times before it finally worked.

Their grandmother Teresa Frye, who lives in Roanoke, was so proud of the homemade feat she sent the video to 10 News.

“I'm glad my daughter let them go on and trash the house. This kept them busy,” Teresa said. She added that the boy’s parents were both were working from home while the machine was built.

“We felt kind of bad because we had like a hair dryer going and they were trying to be on meetings,” Evan said.

Eventually they even joined in on the fun, creating a quarantine memory, they’ll be able to enjoy for years to come.