Danville man dies in fatal afternoon crash

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man is dead after a fatal crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Arnett Boulevard.

According to police, 39-year-old Travis McKenzie was going southbound on Arnett Boulevard when he drifted into the northbound lanes and hit a Ford F-150.

McKenzie was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police. The driver of the Ford reportedly had minor injuries.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, and authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.