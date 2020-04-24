Indoor air quality more important than ever during stay-at-home order

ROANOKE, Va. – With the continued spread of COVID-19, indoor air quality is more important than ever for the health and safety of families who are spending more time at home.

Ted Puzio is the owner of Southern Trust Home Services, and he’s a local HVAC expert.

He likes to compare your HVAC system to a car: Changing the oil and doing routine maintenance is crucial to its effective use, especially now when HVAC systems are being used more than ever. However, he says even if you keep up with your HVAC system, that doesn’t mean your household will be protected from the coronavirus.

“There’s some folks pushing the UV light systems on your HVAC to kill this particular virus that’s out there,” Puzio said, “And I would not put it in my house to feel confident enough to kill this virus. It will kill mold and take care of allergens, things like that, but not necessarily this virus.”

There are plenty of things you can do on your own to improve your indoor air quality. For example, dust and sweep more often and change the filters in your HVAC system.