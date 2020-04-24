Lynchburg City Schools names Vivian Kidd 2020 Teacher of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local educator known for her “infectious energy and fervor” was awarded a top honor on Friday.

Vivian Kidd, an English teacher at Empowerment Academy, is Lynchburg City Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year.

School officials made a surprise announcement during a virtual press conference Friday.

“Our kids love you; I love you; The staff loves you...Vivian Kidd is indicative of every single core value that represents Lynchburg City Schools,” said Kacey Crabbe, director of the Empowerment Academy, after the surprise announcement.

In a release, school officials said, “...Ms. Kidd creates a safe, tolerant learning environment where students are heard and their needs are met. She stated in her interview that she did not feel like she was the best English teacher in LCS, but she was one of the best with building relationships... She says that teaching is much more than providing information to students; it is the idea that relationships bond students to their education.”