Rocky Mount pastor preaches to ‘congregation’ despite the coronavirus

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A lot of churches have had to adjust to a new way of operating during this crisis.

Many pastors are preaching to empty seats and streaming online, but one in Rocky Mount got quite the surprise last Sunday.

He walked in the sanctuary to discover that his staff had printed out pictures of the faces of congregation members and taped them to the backs of the chairs.

He said it was such a touching moment to see the faces of all the people he loves and knows so well.

”In my mind as every picture that went up, I pictured that person, I pictured their need that we'd be praying for and I pictured them, God be with them,” said Roger Jones, Senior Pastor at Living Waters Assembly of God.

Jones said since the pandemic began he’s remained in touch with many church members who are going through difficult times right now.