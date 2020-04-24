Teen girl dies in fatal Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A teen girl died in a deadly crash Thursday night in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.
Authorities say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Rt. 220 just south of the Rt. 220 bypass when a 1989 Ford was going north and ran off the road, hit a guardrail and then a tree.
The driver, 21-year-old Elijah Rorrer of Salem, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities say the passenger, Destiny Hodges, 16 of Rocky Mount, died at the scene.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.
