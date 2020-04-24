WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 24 coronavirus update
Governor scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to speak to Virginians about the government’s response to the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.
There are currently 11,594 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 410 people have died.
