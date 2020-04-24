What’s News Today: Road work, school updates

ROANOKE, Va. – Roadwork could impact your commute in Martinsville starting today. Crews will mill and pave Memorial Boulevard from Starling Avenue to Winston Street. Work will take place through Wednesday morning.

The Botetourt County General Fund Subcommittee will meet today. It will review plans for the county’s next budget which begins on July 1.

We will get an update today from Lynchburg City Schools about online instruction. Teachers and administrators will talk about continuity of learning while schools are shut down.

Congressman Ben Cline will hold a virtual Service Academy Day today. Representatives from various service academies, including West Point and Annapolis will be on the video call. Pre-registration is required.