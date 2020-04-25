On the front lines: What Carilion Clinic employees are seeing during COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – The new normal for health care workers at Carilion Clinic during the coronavirus is that nothing is normal.

Brandie Bailey, the medical and surgical ICU director at Carilion, said COVID-19 has completely changed daily life for her 45 staff members.

“Every day it’s scary,” Bailey said. "Is that tidal wave going to come in?”

Personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages mean employees are having to make due, using vaporized hydrogen peroxide or ultraviolet (UV) lights to disinfect N95 masks to reuse and extend their use.

All staff are required to wear masks all day long. They must also wear gloves, goggles, gowns and face shields.

“Everybody kind of looks a little different these days. It looks like they’re wearing spacesuits,” said Bailey.

Staffing shortages due to furloughs mean some employees are pulling double-duty, caring for COVID-19 patients and regular patients. The extra time to suit up and down can cause delays.

“It has increased the time that [employees spend] getting in and out of our room,” said Bailey.

While Carilion is not seeing the volume of COVID-19 patients in other hospitals, like in New York City, the hospital is prepared for a surge if it were to happen. Some employees have gone through extra training to handle patients in respiratory distress.

Not everyone who’s hospitalized for COVID-19 will need intensive care, but Bailey said this virus is not just like the flu.

“For some populations, it will be fatal more so than others,” said Bailey. "For some populations, [patients] may end up in the ICU and those patients are having a worse time than others.”

Bailey’s worst fear is that her peers and health care workers will become infected.

She said it’s been a tough adjustment and a stressful and emotional time for everyone. Some employees have self-isolated from their families and kids for weeks as a precaution and co-workers can’t greet each other with a smile or a hug.

“It’s overall stressful," Bailey said.

Patients are also not allowed visitors and can’t see their loved ones.

“We’re trying to figure out innovative ways, of course, to communicate that, like Facetime and Skype,” Bailey said. "As nurses, we have also become their family members.”

Bailey has worked in health care for 20 years and said it is difficult not having all the answers for her employees.

“It’s very uncomfortable for me to say, 'I don’t know’," said Bailey.

Although some health care workers are living in scary and uncertain times, day in and day out, Bailey said they will keep working to keep the community and themselves safe.

“Health care continues to show up because it’s what we do," said Bailey.

Carilion added that it’s encouraging to see the community’s support and wants to remind everyone to keep social distancing and washing hands frequently.