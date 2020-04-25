Franklin County business offering free hand sanitizer in exchange for food donations

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You can help people in need and also get free hand sanitizer on Saturday.

Pro-Line Trailers in Franklin County will be collecting donations of nonperishable food in an effort to feed hungry families.

In exchange, volunteers will be giving people 16 ounces of sanitizer. It’s only available while supplies last and anyone interested will need to bring their own container.

Organizers said they wanted to do something to help people in the community.

“There’s a lot of people struggling right now, that’s laid off from jobs, and there’s a lot of elderly. People can’t get out and do the things they normally would, so this makes a big difference; it gives them an outlet for a meal,” said Kenny Ayers, owner of Pro-Line Trailers.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Pro-Line Trailers.