Salem first responders, health care workers celebrate together

Local frontline workers honored for dedication to community

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

SALEM, Va. – On Friday, frontline health care workers and first responders took a moment to celebrate all their hard work and dedication to serving others during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Salem firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement and health care workers at the Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center got together for a photo-op.

They posed in front of the rehab center as a way to thank those first responders and clinical teams who are stepping up as leaders to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

