35-year-old Galax man dies in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that killed a 35-year-old Galax man in Carroll County on Thursday night.
At about 11 p.m., a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 truck was heading west on Rt. 777, when police said the truck did not stop at the intersection with Rt. 778, ran off the road and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.
The driver, Jesse G. Cox, died at the scene.
Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
