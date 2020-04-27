35-year-old Galax man dies in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that killed a 35-year-old Galax man in Carroll County on Thursday night.

At about 11 p.m., a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 truck was heading west on Rt. 777, when police said the truck did not stop at the intersection with Rt. 778, ran off the road and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The driver, Jesse G. Cox, died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.