Coronavirus could cause 35,000 people lose their job in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no surprise that changes made to combat the coronavirus are having a negative effect on the economy.

In the Roanoke Valley, we could see job losses of 20,000, to as many as 35,000, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The chart below, breaks down some industries from high impact to low impact.

Breakdown of what industries will be hardest hit by the coronavirus in the Roanoke Valley (Roanoke Regional Partnership)

If we reach the high end of these estimates, the unemployment rate in the region will get as high as 20 percent.

The VDEP conducted research to arrive at the expected impacts on the statewide economy.

Then, Roanoke Regional Partnership staff applied this information to data for the Roanoke Valley to arrive at an impact scenario.

For the purposes of this report, the Roanoke Valley is defined as Alleghany, Botetourt, Roanoke and Franklin counties, as well as the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem.