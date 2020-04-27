Two-story house fire in Northwest Roanoke now under control

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews successfully stopped a house fire in Roanoke on Monday.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Loudon Avenue NW for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home on fire with heavy smoke and flames showing.

Residents were notified of the fire by a neighbor, according to the fire department.

The five people who were in the home at the time of the fire escaped safely.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation