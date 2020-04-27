Family of seven displaced after morning fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say a family of seven has been displaced after a fire in Roanoke County.

The fire happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Bradshaw Road in the Masons Cove area, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

When crews first arrived, they say they found light smoke and the fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

The two adults and five children made it out of the home unharmed and will be staying with family in the area. The fire marshal is on scene investigating.