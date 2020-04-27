First coronavirus cases confirmed in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Two Martinsville women have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to West Piedmont Population Health Manager Nancy Bell.

These are the first two cases reported for Martinsville city residents.

One woman is in her 20s, while the other is in her 50s, according to Bell.

Both women have a history of travel and Bell said they are isolating at home.

Bell said that the woman in her 20s had suspected exposure to coronavirus cases while the woman in her 50s had known exposure to a coronavirus case.

These cases are not yet in the VDH count, but should appear there later in the week.