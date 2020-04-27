Franklin County Mexican restaurant offering free meals to first responders

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Some first responders are starting off the week with a free meal thanks to El Rio Mexican Grill.

The restaurant’s Rocky Mount and Westlake locations provided free meals for first responders on Monday.

All menu items were available.

Any firefighter, police officer, EMT or hospital worker was eligible.

You didn’t have to be in uniform, but had to provide ID proving you’re a first responder if you weren’t in uniform.

“They’re doing what they can for the community. God bless them,” server Chilano Edwards said. “They’re out there putting their lives on the line. If anybody gets sick they’re out there for us, so we’re here to back them the best way we know how.”

Shortly after the restaurant opened Monday, Edwards said he was anticipating many first responders taking advantage of the offer.