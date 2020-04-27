How two Roanoke organizations are teaming up to help low-income families survive COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke organizations are teaming up to make sure low-income families have the supplies they need during the COVID-19 crisis.

CHIP of the Roanoke Valley and the United Way are handing out survival kits to more than 320 area families living in poverty.

The kits include USDA food boxes, activity kits for kids, books, fresh produce, meals, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies and other items.

It's much needed support for people who are struggling to afford the essentials.

“We already serve families that are in survival mode every day. They're living in poverty, they're facing really difficult situations and so when you're put in this sort of crisis, things get a lot harder,” said Autumn Lavering, director of development for CHIP of Roanoke Valley.

They started delivering last week and plan to continue throughout the crisis.