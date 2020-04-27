New challenge adds twist to social distancing for Roanoke teens

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. – This pandemic can be stressful, but for teens missing milestones like playing on a school sports team, prom, going to drivers education or getting your license, it can be a lot more emotional.

That’s why Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition is hosting a social distancing challenge for middle and high school students in Roanoke Valley.

There are more than 30 challenges worth points. Challenges vary from Tik-Tok dances to exercising to virtual museum tours.

With emotions high, RAYSAC wants teenagers to focus on something positive.

“The coronavirus and the anxieties from that can definitely impact them in a harsher way. So we wanted to create something to kind of help counter to help create some resiliency and to keep them busy,” says RAYSAC director, Shakira Williams.

The three students with the most points will win a $50 Amazon gift card.

Williams says she doesn’t want this time at home to be like what they see in summer. During the summer the see the number of kids getting into trouble increase because schools is out.

“We don’t want them to have so much time on their hands and feel a sense of boredom that they start to experiment with other things.”

This social distancing challenge is only for middle and high school students in the Roanoke Valley. That includes rising middle schoolers and graduating seniors who are homeschooled or attend Roanoke, Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Salem and Craig County schools.

