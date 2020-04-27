WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 27 coronavirus update
Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added to article before he begins.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving an update to Virginian’s on his response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.
He’s scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
There are currently 13,535 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 410 people have died.
