WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 27 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added to article before he begins.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on April 24, 2020.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving an update to Virginian’s on his response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

He’s scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

There are currently 13,535 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 410 people have died.

