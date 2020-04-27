What’s News Today: Road construction, Farmers’ Market Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Roadwork could impact your commute in Martinsville. Crews will mill and pave Memorial Boulevard from Starling Avenue to Winston Street. Work will take place through Wednesday morning.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, crews will be working to remove trees on Boonsboro Road between Link Road and Somerset Drive.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing about its new budget. The $112 million plan calls for tax rates to remain unchanged. Due to social distancing rules, comments are being accepted by email, in writing or by calling the county administration office.

Virginia Farmers’ Market Week kicks off today. It’s a week to bring awareness and support the nearly 300 markets throughout the Commonwealth. Due to social distancing guidelines, many vendors have changed their business plans, some shifting online. Virginia Farmers’ Market Week runs through Sunday.

Lake Christian Ministries extends its service area for those needing food assistance. They will hold a drive through from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays. The service will take place in Lake Christian’s parking lot in Moneta.

The Feeding Franklin County mobile food trailer will be set up today, handing out bagged lunches. Today it will be set up at Ferrum Elementary School from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at other locations in the county this week.