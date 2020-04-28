A t-shirt selfie could help local Ronald McDonald House families

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia is selling $10 t-shirts to raise money and awareness.

By Friday, take a picture with the shirt and post the picture on or tag any of the charity’s social media pages. It’s a small gesture that means the world to families that stay in the home.

This is what the t-shirt looks like:

"Family: circle of strength" This definition seems to speak even louder during these stressful times, when the love of... Posted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia on Thursday, April 2, 2020

“It’s a perfect symbol of what the Ronald McDonald House charity does,” says Cayley Pritt.

Pritt and her husband Gary, along with their six kids, believe Friday is more than just a day to wear a simple t-shirt.

The Pritts live in West Virginia and stayed in the Ronald McDonald House last year as their now three-year-old daughter Isabella, battled a brain tumor.

Cayley reflects on how much of a safe haven the home was and will always be to her family.

“They give you a love like a family, they give you a home that gives you peace and gives you hope during the darkest days of your life and that means everything to families like us. And that’s exactly what the Rock-a-Tee symbolizes; it means hope,” says Pritt.

The same hope the home is trying to deliver even after it’s had to stop taking new families due to coronavirus.

“We’re delivering care packages to the hospital thanks to the wonderful donors from the community of granola bars water and pudding cups and sort of things so we can take our home to them," says Anna Semonco, RMHC of Southwest Virginia’s executive director.

It’s not easy, but the home’s mission continues despite a pandemic.

“Children are still getting sick and we still need support to help these families as things still adjust we are adjusting ourselves to still help families," Semonco says.

For families like the Pritts, wearing this t-shirt is a life-changing effort from everyone involved, even if it comes through a computer screen.

“Those are some of the scariest moments of your life and just to have somebody else carry that burden with you makes the world of a difference to know that you’re not in this alone," said Cayley.

Isabella’s tumor is now stable but the family still returns to the Ronald McDonald Home when she has her MRI check ups.

Gary and Cayley found the shirt and its statement on family so powerful, they bought their Rock-a-Tee shirts early to wear for their virtual adoption of two other children, bringing their family to a grand total of eight.

Click here to purchase your t-shirt. They are mailing the t-shirts or arranging safe ways for people to pick-up their t-shirts.

If you’re not able to purchase a t-shirt, RMHC of Southwest VA has another initiative. RMHC is asking former NICU families to mail or email letters of encouragement to current NICU families. To learn more about this special opportunity, click here.