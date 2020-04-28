A third of Roanoke City, Alleghany Health District coronavirus cases are healthcare workers

ROANOKE, Va. – While Southwest Virginia certainly has fewer cases than other parts of the state, locally we’re seeing a trend.

A third of the 154 cases in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are healthcare workers, according to Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Virginia Department of Health.

“A third of our cases are healthcare workers. Most healthcare workers that are affected are female. We have a large percentage of women in those positions than men,” said O’Dell.

Of the 154 cases, 88 are women and 66 are men. These numbers do not match what are being reported by the Virginia Department of Health because of delays in the reporting system.

O’Dell said that if people don’t wear masks while out in public settings and continue to social distance, then there will be even higher numbers.

The Alleghany Health District is comprised of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Covington and Salem.