Bedford County leaders tell Gov. Northam a one-size-fits-all approach is not how to reopen Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Bedford County leaders are seeking permission from Gov. Ralph Northam to reopen the county.

During Monday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, they unanimously approved sending ‘A Resolution Urging Governor Northam to Reopen Business’ to the governor.

County leaders cited five main points as to why the county should be allowed to reopen:

Bedford County and other rural Virginia counties are experiencing significantly less cases per capita than more densely populated areas of the state. In Bedford County, there is enough capacity in local and regional hospitals to treat coronavirus patients. For the county, the number of new coronavirus cases per day has reached a plateau. Bedford County has a total of 25 cases. Right now, thousands people in Central Virginia are out of work, including 3,175 people in Bedford County since March 14. Virginia residents and businesses are much more educated regarding health safeguards than when this public health crisis started and are therefore more prepared to safely open.

Along with the resolution, leaders also send a letter, as a one-page summary of what they are asking of Northam.

This comes as multiple states have loosened restrictions, while Virginia is looking at reopening “non-essential” business on May 8, with a stay-at-home order expiring on June 10.