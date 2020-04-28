Fosters needed as animal shelters overcrowd during pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – You’re already at home so why not Netflix and Foster?

That’s the hope behind a national effort seeking to match shelter pets with forever homes.

#StayHomeAndFoster was created by greatergood.org in partnership with NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign. Unfortunately, many animal shelters are dealing with a pet increase while also shutting their doors to the public due to the stay-at-home order.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is participating and while their shelter isn’t overly busy at this point in time, they say fostering is always helpful.

“We are at home now hanging out,” said Suzanne Cresswell, director of philanthropy and community engagement at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “So it’s a great time to give some extra attention to a puppy or a kitten that might just need some extra love and care, and who knows, they may end up staying at your home long term.”

If you are interested in connecting to a foster animal head to stayhomeandfoster.org to be connected with a pet that best suits you.