Gleaning for the World distributes 45,000 pounds of potatoes to area organizations, families

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several families in need in the Lynchburg-area are having dinner with a spud thanks to Gleaning for the World.

The group recently bought 45,000 pounds of potatoes and on Tuesday, different organizations picked up their share to hand out to families they work with.

10 News was there as, Cathryn Young-Smith the director of Gate Ministries, a mobile food pantry, loaded her van with more than 30 50-pound bags.

“Normally, we’re usually out gleaning it off of farmers’ fields. So to be able to take the potatoes in this state was a blessing,” Young-Smith said.

“Food insecurity is a real problem. Right now, the problem is growing because of COVID. So, we wanted to do our part to help those in need,” said Teresa Davis the communications director for Gleaning for the World.

Organizers with Gleaning for the World say it will distribute the potatoes until they’re all gone.