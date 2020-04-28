Lynchburg progresses in search for new city manager amid pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – During the pandemic, Lynchburg is still working hard to find a new city manager.

Current city manager Bonnie Svrcek will be retiring in June after 21 years of service in Lynchburg.

Mayor Treney Tweedy said about 20 applications have come in and the recruitment process just wrapped up.

The next phase is to interview the candidates via video because of social distancing.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated that we would be recruiting during a pandemic, but so far the process has continued. It’s gone well and so we hope to have a great candidate at the end of the process,” Tweedy said.

City leaders hope to have a new city manager by July 1.