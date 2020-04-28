Lynchburg Humane Society sees overwhelming support for fostering program amid pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – #StayHomeAndFoster is a nationwide effort to encourage people who are at home practicing social distancing to also consider fostering a local shelter pet.

The Lynchburg Humane Society has seen overwhelming support from the community.

Since starting the foster campaign in March, the organization has placed over 300 pets into foster homes. More than half of them have been adopted in the process.

Shelter officials said the support is impressive.

“We’ve had an amazing community support. We’ve had over 400 applications. So, we may not have them matched for you, but we have had everybody coming out for us,” said Kiera Rogerson, community pet coordinator.

Shelter officials said they’re getting ready for kitten season as more pregnant cats are coming through their doors.