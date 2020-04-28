Lynchburg restaurant giving its customers $20 gift cards to its competitors

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Are restaurants are working to supporting one another during these difficult times.

Iron and Ale in Lynchburg is giving out $20 gift certificates to its customers who buy $20 worth of food.

The gift cards will allow customers to try something new at eight other restaurants in the Lynchburg-area, including La Villa, Jojo Pizza, Benjamin’s, and The Water Dog.

Iron and Ale managing partner Michael Serro said there is a lot of competition, but this is one way to help other restaurants stay afloat during the pandemic.

“We’re real thankful for us to be able to keep, stay open. This is one way to help the community because there are a lot of local restaurants,” Serro said.

Iron and Ale still some gift certificates left.

Next week, Iron and Ale will feature another round of gift cards to different restaurants.