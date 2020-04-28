Two charged after man dies in Danville motorcycle crash while racing

DANVILLE, Va. – Two people are facing charges after a fatal motorcycle crash in Danville on Friday.

According to police, the two suspects were racing when the crash happened. Authorities say 30-year-old Bobby Collins died as a result of the crash, and evidence suggests his bike hit a curb before he was ejected.

20-year-old Marco Escobal Rocha has been charged with causing the death of another while engaging in a race, and his passenger, 20-year-old Karissa Dix, has been charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Danville and both were released on bond.

Authorities say the crash happened on North Main Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.