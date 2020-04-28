What’s News Today: road work, recognizing students

ROANOKE, Va. – Roadwork could impact your commute in Martinsville. Crews will mill and pave Memorial Boulevard from Starling Avenue to Winston Street. Work will take place through Wednesday morning.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, crews will be working to remove trees on Boonsboro Road between Link Road and Somerset Drive.

The Feeding Franklin County mobile food trailer will be set up today, handing out bagged lunches. Today it will be set up at Henry Elementary School from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at other locations in the county this week.

Actor and director, Daniel Dae Kim, will be the keynote speaker for the induction ceremony for the National Society of Leadership and Success. Students from across the country will be honored, including some from the University of Lynchburg. The society provides training, mentorship, leadership summits and lectures. The ceremony will be held online.

Martinsville City Council will meet today. It will get an update on its budget for this fiscal year. Through March, General Fund and Meals Tax revenues are ahead of expectations. It will also present a resolution to the sheriff’s office for National Correctional Officers Week, which starts on Sunday.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session today. It will talk about property being used for economic development in the Blue Ridge and Amsterdam districts. It will also talk about a business or industry possibly expanding in the county. In open session, the county will also get an update on coronavirus response.